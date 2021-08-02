Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,930 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.05% of Farmland Partners worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Farmland Partners by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 121.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $388.58 million, a PE ratio of -83.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

