Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $10.56 Million Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of National Instruments worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock opened at $44.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.70 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

