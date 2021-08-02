Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Relx by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Relx by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX opened at $29.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.16%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.