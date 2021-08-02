Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $10.71 Million Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,081 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Valvoline worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,083,000 after purchasing an additional 350,109 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Valvoline by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,369,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,335,000 after buying an additional 4,059,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after buying an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

