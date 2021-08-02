Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $10.73 Million Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Sally Beauty worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,738,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 180,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 38,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,484,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of SBH opened at $18.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

