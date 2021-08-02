Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $10.73 Million Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Sally Beauty worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

