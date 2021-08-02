Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.45% of Myriad Genetics worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth about $183,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $31.63 on Monday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.49.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,460,773.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,663.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $220,640.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,660,979.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,428 shares of company stock worth $7,941,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

