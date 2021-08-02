Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 155.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,949 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.46% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $52.55 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

