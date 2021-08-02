Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.00.

NYSE:ED opened at $73.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.