Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 10,968 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.54% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WRE opened at $24.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

