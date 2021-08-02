Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 133,063 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,063 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 146,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7,591.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 156,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDO opened at $26.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.07. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

