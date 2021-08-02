Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 154,092 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 157.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,092 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.5% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 10.0% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

EPC opened at $41.08 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.49.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

EPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

