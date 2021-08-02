Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 17,986 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,986 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of EQT worth $10,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,483,000 after buying an additional 13,041,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after buying an additional 6,291,577 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 7,372.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,553,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,856,000 after buying an additional 1,532,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 734,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EQT by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,044,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 660,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.07.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

