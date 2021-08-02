Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 18,262 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Olin worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,772,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $26,290,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 651,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 35.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after purchasing an additional 343,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $47.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.32. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

In other news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,201,354 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

