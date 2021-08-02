Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 32,975 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,975 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.52% of Century Communities worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,296,000 after acquiring an additional 203,530 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $35,717,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 474,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,618,000 after buying an additional 105,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after buying an additional 44,854 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 311,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $69.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

