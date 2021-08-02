Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.20. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.