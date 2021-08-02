Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,506 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Flowers Foods worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. S&T Bank lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 83,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 766,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,247,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of FLO opened at $23.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

