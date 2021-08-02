Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,377,000 after buying an additional 1,107,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,260,000 after buying an additional 560,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,041,000 after buying an additional 506,031 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,215,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,491,000 after buying an additional 142,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,961,000 after buying an additional 460,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

HR opened at $31.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

HR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

