Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,288 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.60% of Core-Mark worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Core-Mark by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core-Mark by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the first quarter worth about $249,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

