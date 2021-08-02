Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 109,264 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,264 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.46% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG opened at $88.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.47. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.21 and a twelve month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

