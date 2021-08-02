Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 115,085 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115,085 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

MDRX stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

