Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 27,033 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Assurant worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 920.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ opened at $157.81 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.14 and a twelve month high of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.