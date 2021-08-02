Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 43,715 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,715 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.35% of TreeHouse Foods worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,945,000 after purchasing an additional 74,976 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 432,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 88,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $2,281,000.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $44.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

