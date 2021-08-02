Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 43,715 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,715 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of TreeHouse Foods worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:THS opened at $44.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

