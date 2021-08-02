Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 49,958 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,958 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $66.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.53. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $66.31.

