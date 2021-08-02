Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 6,229 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Ashland Global worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $30,748,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 185,678 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at about $11,226,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ASH opened at $85.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $95.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.