Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 8,681 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $73.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

