Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $298.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $200.05 and a 1-year high of $298.36.

