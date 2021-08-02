Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,718.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,771,000 after buying an additional 125,269 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,165,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,149,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $298.35 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $200.05 and a one year high of $298.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.61.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.