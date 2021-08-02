AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Holdings Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,030 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after buying an additional 1,132,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after buying an additional 505,094 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,626,000 after buying an additional 228,136 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,832,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after buying an additional 938,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at $23,747,151.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

NYSE ABC opened at $122.17 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.80.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

