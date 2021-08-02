Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $24.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $282,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,524.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,387 over the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

