AMLT Price Up 52% Over Last 7 Days (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded up 52% against the US dollar. One AMLT coin can now be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $11.41 million and $189,590.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00058455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.27 or 0.00822099 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00091101 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

