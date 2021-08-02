AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,200 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 689,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 72.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,547 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE:AMN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.27. 322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,757. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

