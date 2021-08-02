Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.93 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.