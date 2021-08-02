Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.93 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.