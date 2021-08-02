Ampleforth Hits One Day Volume of $10.24 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $134.79 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 190,250,918 coins and its circulating supply is 138,238,437 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

