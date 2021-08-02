AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf lowered AMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AMS stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. AMS has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. AMS had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

AMS Company Profile

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

