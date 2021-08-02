Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.06% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRI opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

