Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Invests $2.70 Million in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSE WFG opened at $71.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.82. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

