Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 10,314 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,314 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.3% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,614,000 after acquiring an additional 246,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $86,173,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $87.81 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

