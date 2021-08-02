Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.34% of SpartanNash at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 9,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 5,459.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

SPTN stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $704.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.55.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.