Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) – Investment analysts at M Partners issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Anaconda Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. M Partners analyst B. Pirie anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. M Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.36 million during the quarter.

ANX opened at C$0.81 on Monday. Anaconda Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.01 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.84.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

