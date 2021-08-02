Analysts Anticipate Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will report earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the lowest is $2.34. Assurant reported earnings of $2.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other Assurant news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,690 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 149,728 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant stock opened at $157.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Assurant has a 1 year low of $105.14 and a 1 year high of $163.84. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

