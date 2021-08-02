Analysts Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.43. Citrix Systems posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTXS. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $100.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $94.66 and a fifty-two week high of $148.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,239 shares of company stock worth $1,082,349 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

