Analysts Anticipate Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:KOR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.12. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.17 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

