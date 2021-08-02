Analysts Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.09 Million

Brokerages expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to post $147.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.98 million and the lowest is $144.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $595.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $588.20 million to $608.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $687.79 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $733.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth $75,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

