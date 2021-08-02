Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Kilroy Realty reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%.

KRC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $69.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $519,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 182.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,961,000 after buying an additional 1,426,816 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 105.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,979,000 after buying an additional 1,001,000 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $59,724,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 690.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 861,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,544,000 after purchasing an additional 752,517 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

