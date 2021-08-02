Analysts Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.31. Kirby posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEX. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of KEX opened at $57.91 on Monday. Kirby has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.36.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,599,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,297,000 after buying an additional 591,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after buying an additional 376,614 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 96.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after acquiring an additional 264,837 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter valued at $13,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

