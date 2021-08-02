Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Brokerages expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.87. Lindsay posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.57. The company had a trading volume of 34,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a one year low of $91.41 and a one year high of $179.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

