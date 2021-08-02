Analysts Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. NICE reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.54 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.46.

Shares of NICE traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $275.02. 8,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,022. NICE has a 52 week low of $201.87 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth $705,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in NICE by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

